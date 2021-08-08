Hoosier Lottery unveils new scratch-off game

(WANE) – The Hoosier Lottery has some exciting things happening this month. The Hoosier Lottery just launched Power Scratch-off.

The Power Scratch-off Family of tickets includes $1, $2, $5, and $10 price points. Tickets include bonus spots and a Power Up! section that offers the chance to multiply prizes up to 50 times on the ticket, and top prizes up to $250,000. Additionally, there is a 2nd Chance promotion that allows players to enter non-winning tickets for the chance to win up to $1,000.

The Hoosier Lottery has a new line of Power scratch-off tickets, and WANE 15 is giving you the chance to Power Up Your Day by winning some.

Starting next Monday, we’ll be giving away a fifty-dollar Hoosier Lottery prize pack each weekday for the next two weeks. The prize pack includes $50 in scratch-off tickets. For your chance to win, click here.