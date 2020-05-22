Hoosier Lottery celebrates 30 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As The Hoosier Lottery marks its 30th year in operation, the executive director points to the funds they give back as the real winning numbers.

The lottery has given back about $30 million annually to both the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and local police and firefighter pensions since 1989.

“When you think about 30 years, that’s $700 million that goes to those police and firefighter local pension funds and over $887 million to the Teacher Retirement Fund,” explains Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery Executive Director.

When it began, Hoosiers were promised the lottery would lower the price of license plates. After 30 years, Taylor says the lottery has saved motorists four billion dollars.

“All the money that we put in goes to offset the motor vehicle excise tax by up to 50%,” says Taylor.

“When you go get those plates, you’re definitely paying less.”

SINCE THE HOOSIER LOTTERY’S INCEPTION IN OCTOBER 1989 THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019:

Total Payments to Winners: $13.9 Billion

Total Payments to Retailers: $1.5 Billion

Total Transfers to the State of Indiana: $6.0 Billion

Total to Build Indiana Fund: $4.4 Billion

Total to Teachers’ Retirement Fund: $887.6 Million

Total to local police and firefighters’ pensions: $699.7 Million

To accommodate winners during the pandemic, The Hoosier Lottery has extended the deadline for redeeming certain winning Hoosier Lottery tickets an additional sixty days beyond the 180 days allowed by statute. You can also redeem winning tickets up to $99,999 via mail.

If letting a big winning ticket out of your sight makes you nervous, Taylor says you can redeem claims over $600 in person by appointment.

“We do have a very few limited appointments available. We’re definitely taking precautions, so please, call our hotline.”

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-955-6886 (then press “4”, then “1”, then select the appropriate office location).

The Hoosier Lottery is on the lookout for “Hoosier Heroes,” people who continue to serve their community during hard times.

“So many of our beneficiaries, even in their retirement years, are continuing to give back to their communities,” says Taylor.

“We thought ‘what a great way to collect those stories and share them.'”

If you would like to nominate a “Hoosier Hero” or read their stories, click here.

WANE 15 is an official partner of The Hoosier Lottery. Daily drawings can be seen during WANE 15’s Nightcast at 11 p.m.