FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosier Hissers Cat Club made their way to the Allen County Fairgrounds for their annual Cat Show Saturday April 15.

The Cat Show took place from 9-4 and featured a wide variety of pure breed and household cats and kittens. Admission to the show was five dollars for adults and three for children.

The cats competed for Best in Show in eight separate judging rings and were graded based off how well they looked and performed for their breed.

Attendants were able to see the cats up close both during judging and while walking around the event.