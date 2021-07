WASHINGTON (WANE) — Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington to visit memorials at no cost to them, will resume flights this fall.

Honor Flight suspended all flights to D.C. last year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the Honor Flight Network cleared the flights to resume.

Now, they’re booked.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will have flights Oct. 6 and Oct. 27. The flights are the postponed flights from spring 2020.