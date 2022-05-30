FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Memorial Day Parade wove down Parnell Avenue and ended at the Memorial Coliseum on Monday, ending with the placement of wreaths, the playing of taps and time to remember those who have given their life while serving in the United States armed forces.

Sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, the parade has become a fixture in the neighborhood near the Coliseum for years.

This year’s theme was “Honoring the Fallen,” according to a release from the council of veterans organizations.