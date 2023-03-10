DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The state of Indiana is solemnly commemorating the life of Master Trooper James Bailey.

Visitation is Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God on East County Line Road in Auburn. His funeral service is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School.

Trooper Bailey’s funeral will be followed by a procession around 1 p.m. that is expected to last about two hours.

A memorial fund for Trooper Bailey has been set up through Indiana Fallen Heroes. You can contribute directly to that fund online.

Trooper Bailey’s family said memorial donations can also be made directly to DeKalb Humane Society or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Stream coverage of Trooper Bailey’s funeral tomorrow live on wane.com.