FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local healthcare group announced they are funding a mural that’s the first of its kind in Fort Wayne.

Cardinal Healthcare Solutions said they hired local artist America Carrillo to coordinate an interactive mural painting experience that’s open to the public. The focus of the mural is to honor loved ones.

“Being part of the healthcare industry means we experience the loss of your loved ones with you,” Cardinal Healthcare Solutions said. “Let’s celebrate those who have spent time in long-term healthcare facilities and whose lives were made more accessible with the love of healthcare workers. Join us in our efforts to connect with our community and to further beautify our city.”

Anyone is invited to come paint, or submit a memory of a passed loved one in writing so that it can be incorporated in the mural design.

The healthcare group included a schedule for participating in the mural:

Ages 5 to 7 – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ages 8 to 12 – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ages 13 and older – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A block party during the mural experience includes a DJ and live music, food, and more. It’s all happening at 1305 E State Blvd. next to Rcade Comics and Collectibles (Old Firehouse No. 10).