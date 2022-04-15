Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana’s Facebook page was hacked, and the nonprofit organization which sends veterans on trips to Washington D.C. has asked those who support the mission to follow a new temporary page.

Honor Flight officials said its official Facebook page was hacked last month, and it lost access. The organization uses the page to communicate news and events to veterans and families.

It has set up a new page HERE for supporters to follow.

“We have family from all over the country that have people live here, the veterans and so they use our Facebook to follow our photos and our live streams and our videos that we post on our different trips,” said Michael Thena of Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. “And we’ve had almost 10,000 followers over the course of the many years and we’ve been doing these trips and well now we’ve lost all that so we need to get that rebuilt right away so people can follow along here in 12 days with our April flight.”

Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana will take its 35th flight to Washington, D.C., on April 27. It will be the first flight since October 2019.