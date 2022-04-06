NORTHEST INDIANA (WANE) — An Honor Flight is set to take off this month after being grounded for 30 months.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will take its 35th flight to Washington, D.C., on April 27. It will be the first flight since October 2019.

Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington to take in the memorials built in their honor. The organization has taken more than 2,500 veterans to D.C.

Flights were suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As they resume, this flight will be fully funded by local convenience store chain Phil’s One Stop, which also funded the last flight. Phil’s One Stop, led by Phil and Renee Carper, raised and donated more than $200,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana over the past three years, the organization said.

“We are honored that we can do this for our men and women who served in our armed forces,” Renee Carper said. “It is the least we can do to honor these veterans who have fought to keep our country free.”

Honor Flight No. 35 will carry 81 veterans: 4 WWII veterans, 28 Korean War veterans, 36 Cold War veterans and 13 Vietnam War veterans.

This Honor Flight will not include any welcome home festivities at Fort Wayne International Airport due to construction.