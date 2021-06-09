Honor Flight to hold ‘Drive Thru Salute to All Veterans’ Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) announced it is holding “A Drive Thru Salute to All Veterans” in the parking lot of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave, on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as a way for HFNEI to stay connected with all veterans. Vehicles are asked to enter from Parnell and they exit onto Coliseum after navigating the celebration corridor.

HFNEI said veterans will receive a goody bag with information on how to sign up for a future flight, while supplies last.

“The Honor Flight National Network has approved the resumption of Honor Flights after August 15, 2021. All those participating in 2021 flights will be required to provide proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccination. We hope that the veterans attending this Drive Thru event will get a small taste of what our homecomings are like when we return from a flight,” said HFNEI President Dennis Covert.

Groups such as the Patriot Guard, American Legion Band, Freedom Riders, Dekalb High School Drum Line, the Corvette Club and more are planning to be at the event, HFNEI said.

Please visit HFNEI’s website or Facebook page for more information. Anyone with questions is asked to call the Honor Flight number 260-633-0049.