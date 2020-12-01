Honor Flight suspends all vet trips to DC through April ’21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Veterans will not visit Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight until summer 2021 – at least.

The national Honor Flight Network has ordered a suspension of all Honor Flights scheduled through April 30, 2021, to protect veterans, guardians and Honor Flight staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s scheduled flight for April 28, 2021, has been postponed.

Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said the HFNI board was working to re-schedule the flight.