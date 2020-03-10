Honor Flight postpones spring flights due to virus ‘uncertainty’

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has suspended two flights to Washington, D.C. set for this spring “due to the seriousness and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.”

The organization said Tuesday that its April 29 and May 20 Honor Flights would be postponed based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and a statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the task force assembled to address the virus. Fauci said the elderly with pre-existing health issues are most at risk to contract the coronavirus.

Nearly all of Honor Flight’s veteran passengers are in their 80s and 90s and many have multiple health issues.

“We did not want to place anyone at risk, as safety of our participants is our priority,” said Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

It’s not clear when the flights will be rescheduled. Covert said the Honor Flight board is currently working with American Airlines to determine new flight dates.