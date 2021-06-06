Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to have first flights since beginning of pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Network National cleared the Northeast Indiana chapter to resume their flights to D.C. since the beginning of the pandemic.

Honor Flight takes local veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials in the nation’s capitol.

Back in December of 2020, suspension of all Honor Flights scheduled through April 30, 2021 was announced by the national network due to the pandemic.

The Northeast Indiana chapter announced the new flights yesterday via a Facebook post. They have three flights anticipated for this upcoming fall.