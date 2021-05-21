Honor Flight Northeast Indiana president takes ride of his life with Mario Andretti

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana president and veteran received the ride of his life Friday.

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

Dennis Covert was honored with a VIP ride in the IndyCar Experience driven by racing legend Mario Andretti. The custom two-seater racecar leads drivers of the NTT IndyCar series to the green flag throughout the IndyCar season.

Covert served two years active duty and four years reserve and is now a navy combat veteran of the Vietnam war. He now serves as the president of the Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, a non-profit organization that provides trip to Washington D.C. for veterans to see the memorials.

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight

Photo courtesy of Honor Flight

Twice a year, Honor Fight brings 170 veterans and 170 guardians to the nation’s Capitol. However, the 2020 flights were canceled due to the pandemic. Over the years Covert has traveled on 30 of the 34 Honor Flights from Fort Wayne.

For more information on Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, click here.

Racecar fans who would like an opportunity to win their own once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ride with Andretti can enter Ruoff Mortgage’s nationwide “Win a Ride & Dine with Mario Andretti” sweepstakes. One lucky winner and their guest will be treated to a race weekend experience at the Sept. 19 Laguna Seca race in Monterey, California. The sweepstakes runs from April 15 through Aug. 27. To see the contest rules and to enter the sweepstakes, go to www.racehomewithruoff.com. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age.