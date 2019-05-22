Honor Flight Northeast Indiana celebrates 10 years

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana and its members are celebrating 10 years of unforgettable veteran trips to Washington D.C. the only way they know how - with another flight.

Since the first flight in 2009, the program has grown significantly.

The number of veterans on each flight has risen from the mid 20's on the first flight, to the mid 80's on Flight 32.

Since the program began, HFNEI has sent 2,288 veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor alongside fellow service men and women.

That number will grow after Flight 32, which includes 84 veterans, the majority of which represent the Korean War and Cold War. There are also a few WWII, Post-WWII, and Vietnam veterans in the group.

Each flight is free to the veterans going along, thanks to generous donations from various sources in the community.

Flight 32 is funded entirely by the McComb Family Foundation.

"On behalf of the McComb Family Foundation we are very honored to sponsor our veteran heroes going to Washington D.C. for a very meaningful day," David McComb said in a news release.

The group will return to Fort Wayne around 9 p.m. Wednesday. As always, the community is encouraged to gather at the main terminal of Fort Wayne International Airport to welcome them home. For some of the veterans, it's the welcome home they never got.

