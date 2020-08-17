Honor Flight honors vets who missed trips to DC with yard signs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Veterans who missed an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. due to the ongoing coronavirus threat will be honored with a yard sign.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will deliver some 170 signs to veterans who were booked to take a trip to the nation’s capital to see and experience the memorials there this year. The flights were canceled due to the virus.

The signs are designed to recognize the veterans for their service.

“The pandemic has caused many disappointments this year,” said HFNEI President Dennis Covert. “Members of Honor Flight eagerly anticipate spending the day with our heroes in Washington. They wanted to do something to recognize our veterans for their service as they patiently await their turn to fly.”

Covert said he was “hoping for the best” but still “very unsure” about resuming flights in the spring.