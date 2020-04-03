Honor Flight encourages the flying of the American Flag on Easter

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) is encouraging everyone to show their patriotism on Easter by flying their American Flag.

The American flag can be displayed on all days, but in particular it should be flown on holidays. This year especially, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is urging community residents to show their unity and support in a way that everyone can participate, by flying the American flag.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert states “Easter is a day traditionally spent with family, friends, and loved ones. Due to COVID-19 precautions this year, that gathering is simply not possible. By flying the American flag at your home, your business (if essential), and from your car windows, you can demonstrate your support of our nation coming together in strength, perseverance, and pride against this invisible war…..not unlike the battles that our veterans fought and continue to fight for us.”