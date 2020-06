FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There will be no more Honor Flights this year.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana on Thursday announced it has suspended the rest of the 2020 flight season. The organization said it was “heartbroken.”

“The HFNEI Board of directors thanks everyone for their understanding that our veterans are our most treasured assets and we’ll do everything we can to keep them safe,” the note said.

The flights will be rescheduled for 2021, the organization said.