Honor Flight 34 returns to Fort Wayne with a special WANE connection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Honor Flight 34 returned to Fort Wayne from Washington D.C. Wednesday evening.

The flight left around 7:00 a.m. carrying 81 veterans to the nation’s capital to see memorials built in their honor.

Four of the veterans on the trip had the special honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. One of those veterans has a special WANE 15 connection. Terra Brantley’s father, Thomas Redus, is a veteran of the Cold War.

“That doesn’t happen everyday,” said Redus. “It’s truly a magnificent thing that only comes about once in a lifetime.”

“I’ve been trying to get him to come for a while, and I said, ‘Dad, you’re going to have a great time,'” said Brantley. “He said, ‘Maybe, we’ll see. We’ll see.’ Then when we finally got there the big smile on his face and he says ‘This is going to be nice.'”

The trip included veterans from World War two, the Korean war, the Vietnam war and the Cold War.