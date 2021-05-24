Honeywell House to host Hoosier Woman Artist of 2020 for Art on the Terrace

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — On June 1, Art Giraffe Studio owner and artist Brenda Ramseier will present at Art on the Terrace at 7 p.m. at the Honeywell House.

The Honeywell House is inviting guests to enjoy scenic outdoor views as Ramseier shares her story and select pieces of artwork. She has been honored four times through the Hoosier Salon and was named Hoosier Woman Artist of 2020, the press release said. Her pen and ink drawing of the Wabash Courthouse is on display in the Indiana State House.

Art on the Terrace is free to the public, but guests are encouraged to reserve a seat. In the event of inclement weather, the program will move indoors.

For more information about the event or the Honeywell House, visit HoneywellArts.org/honeywell-house or call 260-563-1102.