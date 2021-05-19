Honeywell House Tastes on the Terrace returns for the summer

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Honeywell House Tastes on the Terrace is returning this summer starting Wednesday.

Each Wednesday from May 19 – June 30 between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. guests can enjoy a dining experience with a full view of the beautiful Honeywell House grounds.

The menu, prepared by Honeywell Foundation Executive Chef David Ericsson, includes salads, pizzas, sandwiches, and more. Weekly menus for each event will be posted on the Honeywell House Facebook page.

Tastes on the Terrace is sponsored by Nancy Fisher, with additional support provided by Richard Tucker, and is a Honeywell Arts & Entertainment offering.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. Tastes on the Terrace is open for all ages and reservations are not required.

For more information about Tastes on the Terrace, visit HoneywellArts.org. For weekly menus, visit the Honeywell House Facebook page.

For more information about the Honeywell House, visit HoneywellHouse.org.