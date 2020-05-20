Honeywell Foundation to hold summer programs online

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Honeywell Foundation is moving their summer camps online.

The Visual and Performing Arts Programs, now in year 36, will be held over Zoom classes and the new Facebook pages, VirtuART and VirtuACT.

Art classes cover several art mediums including bookmaking, art journaling, printmaking, watercolor and more.

Details about the VirtuACT camp will be released at a later time.

The full release is below:

The Honeywell Foundation is excited to share a new addition to its 36th annual tradition of Visual and Performing Arts Programs (VPA) via virtual approach through Zoom classes and newly created Facebook Groups called VirtuART and VirtuACT.

“While COVID-19 has changed our approach to arts camps this summer, we knew The Honeywell Foundation needed to show up for our students. Creativity has the power to connect people and that’s exactly what we want our new Virtual Camps to do,” Director of Education and Outreach Teresa Galley said.

Instructors for VirtuART include artistic director, nationally-known jewelry maker, and author, Candie Cooper, educator and paper artist, Hannah Burnworth, and watercolor artist and educator, Lana Knowles. Campers will engage in an immersive online environment and learn various visual art mediums including bookmaking, art journaling, printmaking, watercolor, and more.

All art supplies, schedules, tips and tricks, and instructions required to complete the hands-on art activities will be provided in an Art Supply Box, held at the Honeywell Center for pickup a week before camp, or can be mailed. Campers will be invited to show off their completed projects and share ideas in the Honeywell Foundation Facebook Group VirtuART. Students will log in each day with a password.

“I reach adult audiences with my jewelry-making Facebook Live sessions every day. I am incredibly excited to connect with our campers in this format,” VPA Visual Arts Camps Artistic Director Candie Cooper said.

VirtuART Camp will run Monday, June 8 – Friday, June 12. Registration is $60 per student and the deadline to register is Monday, May 25 by 5 p.m. Students can be registered online at HoneywellFoundation.org/Virtuart.

Galley is working diligently with her team in the Honeywell Foundation to ensure their first virtual arts program is a success for the students and is hopeful for additional virtual education programs in the future. The VirtuACT program is still being built for launch in July.

“While we are unable to produce our full-scale musical productions this year due to social distancing restrictions, we feel VirtuACT Camp will open the door to so many facets of theatre that we don’t have time to explore when we are putting together a musical in three weeks,” Galley said. “Actors will have the chance to connect, improvise, and explore.”

More information regarding VirtuACT will be announced at a later date.