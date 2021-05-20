Honeywell Arts Academy to host elite musicians from around the globe in 3 week program

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Honeywell Arts Academy, featuring elite musicians from across the world, announced it is launching this summer with innovative learning opportunities followed by public performances curated by world-renowned musicians.

The highly anticipated three-week full scholarship program will bring together seasoned professionals with the next generation of musicians for creative collaboration, the academy said. A part of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, Honeywell Arts Academy will take place June 13 – June 29.

Honeywell Arts Academy is an expansion of Wabass Institute, a premier summer music program for double bassists founded in 2008. The expanded music academy is comprised of three, week-long programs: Resonance Institute for innovative musicians, Soundboard Institute for pianists and Wabass Institute for double bassists. Honeywell Arts & Entertainment said the academy is designed to provide the next generation of musicians an opportunity to learn from one another, provide support, and share ideas alongside world-renowned faculty to push their artistry forward and springboard their careers.

Each in-person institute of Honeywell Arts Academy will conclude with ticketed public performances at Eagles Theatre: Resonance Institute Performance on June 17 at 7:30 p.m., Soundboard Institute Performance on June 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Wabass Institute Performance on June 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Honeywell Arts Academy 2021 Instructors include:

Ranaan Meyer, double bassist, Time For Three

Ranaan Meyer is the Artistic Director of Honeywell Arts Academy. An Emmy award winning gold record artist, Meyer is most known as a founding member and performer with Time for Three. As an educator, Meyer has held positions at University of Michigan, Princeton, and University of Delaware, and has been an artist in residence with University of Southern California, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and Sun Valley Summer Festival.

Charles Yang, violinist, Time For Three

Recipient of the 2018 Leonard Bernstein Award and described by The Boston Globe as one who “plays classical violin with the charisma of a rock star,” Juilliard graduate Charles Yang began his violin studies with his mother in Austin, Texas and has since studied with world-renowned pedagogues Kurt Sassmanshaus, Paul Kantor, Brian Lewis, and Glenn Dicterow. He has performed as a soloist with orchestras and in concert in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Russia, China, and Taiwan, and is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. In 2016 he joined the string trio Time for Three.

Nick Kendall, violinist, Time For Three

Nick Kendall debuted with the National Symphony Orchestra and the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra as the winner of their Young Artists competitions. He has since performed in the concert halls of Anchorage, Chapel Hill, Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Louisville, San Francisco, and Tokyo. In addition to his solo experiences, he is a founding member of Time for Three.

Peter Dugan, pianist, Host of NPR’s From the Top

A sought-after multi-genre artist, Peter Duganhas performed in duos and trios with artists ranging from Itzhak Perlman and Renee Fleming to Jesse Colin Young and Glenn Close. The Wall Street Journal described Dugan’s collaboration with violinist Charles Yang as a “classical-meets-rockstar duo.” Dugan has been presented in chamber music recitals by Carnegie Hall, Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Music at Menlo, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and the Moab Music Festival. He was the 2019 featured recitalist for the California Association of Professional Music Teachers, and has soloed with the San Francisco Symphony, Houston Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, New World Symphony, and Mid-Texas Symphony.

The Irish pianist John O’Conor has been gathering wonderful reviews for his masterly playing for over forty years. Having studied in his native Dublin, in Vienna with Dieter Weber, and being tutored by the legendary Wilhelm Kempff, his unanimous 1st Prize at the International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna in 1973 opened the door to a career that has taken him all around the world.

Eric Larson, double bassist, Houston Symphony member

Double bassist Eric Larsonhas been a member of the Houston Symphony since 1999. An avid teacher, Larson spent three years teaching at the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia and 10 years teaching double bass and coaching chamber music at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. Larson currently spends his summers teaching at the Texas Music Festival and the Wabass Institute for Double Bass.

Harold Robinson, bassist, Philadelphia Orchestra principal bass

Harold Robinson joined The Philadelphia Orchestra as principal bass in September 1995. He previously served as principal bass with the National Symphony from 1985 to 1995, and he also served as assistant principal bass of the Houston Symphony Orchestra (1977-85) and principal bass of the New Mexico Symphony (1975-77, then known as the Albuquerque Symphony). Robinson currently has studios at the Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School.

Resonance Institute Scholars include:

Anton Kot, New York University

Mixtape featuring Misha Vayman (USC Thornton School of Music), Michael Siess (USC Thornton School of Music), Juan-Salvador Carrasco (USC Thornton School of Music) and Nathan Ben- Yehuda (The Juilliard School)

Sempre Sisters featuring Charlotte Marckx (Colburn Conservatory) and Olivia Marckx (Colburn Conservatory)

Sofia Gilchenok, The Curtis Institute of Music

Westbound Situation featuring Grant Flick (University of Michigan), Jacob Warren (University of Michigan), Jake Howard (Berklee College of Music), and Zachary Brown (SUNY Purchase)

Soundboard Institute Scholars include:

Aaron Kurz, Yale University

Daniela Liebman, Texas Christian University

Eunyong Chung, New England Conservatory of Music

Minji Lee, Shenandoah University

Saeyoon Chon, Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music

Godwin Friesen, Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music

Brian Woods, Shenandoah University

Wabass Institute Scholars include:

Avery Weeks, Northwestern University

Daniel Villarreal, Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music

Ella Sharpe, USC Thornton School of Music

Isaac Polinsky, DePaul University

Jacob Warren, University of Michigan

Logan May, Manhattan School of Music

Michael Bates, University of Toronto

Sharif Ibrahim, Indiana University

Tim Rinehart, Rice University

Wyatt Wireman, The Cleveland Institute of Music

For more information about Honeywell Arts Academy, visit HoneywellArtsAcademy.org.