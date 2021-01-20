Homicide victim at Hawthorn Suites ID’d by coroner’s office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has completed an autopsy and identified the man that was pronounced dead at Hawthorn Suites Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as Myquel Lmann Middlebrook, 22, of Fort Wayne.

Middlebrook’s cause of death has been determined to be Gunshot Wound of Chest and the Manner of Death is Homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County

Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.