FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne Police arrested a man in connection to a 2021 murder on Monday, according to a media release from police.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Departments Homicide, Gang and Violent Crime Unit, Vice, and Narcotics arrested 21-year-old Ahmad K. Pearson near the intersection of Hobson and East State Blvd in connection to a 2021 murder.

Pearson is preliminarily charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones which was ruled a homicide.

In that killing, officers found a vehicle that ran into a parked vehicle on South Monroe Street on August 31. A man inside the car was suffering from gunshot wounds and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Jones, 40, of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Jones died of gunshot wounds to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to the initial investigation by Fort Wayne Police, the shots might have been fired in the 4300 block of Monroe. The man’s vehicle then traveled a short distance, before hitting the parked vehicle.

After being arrested, Pearson was taken into custody and was transported to Allen County Lock-up.

Pearson is already facing a June trial on felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness where the defendant shoots a firearm into a building. those charges stem from a separate 2020 incident.