WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Elks Lodge 1417 in Columbia City hosted a Hometown Hero Dinner to honor first responders, military veterans, teachers and their families.

Coldwell & Banker and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders both helped sponsor the event.

“Especially when you’re in a small town, we have to support local, we have to support the people that support us,” said Bryan Graham, senior loan officer with Bailey & Wood Mortgage.

The dinner also featured prizes from various Whitley County businesses.