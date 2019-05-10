Homestead to accommodate trans student at graduation

Homestead High School will alter their graduation protocol to accommodate a transgender student.

Brian Thomas, the father of senior Wyatt, tells WANE15 that the school “has agreed to call him Wyatt at graduation.

“They are also trying to get the name into his diploma,” adds Thomas.

“Let’s face it,” Thomas said. “So many transgender kids end up on the streets. They end up kicked out of their families. They end up with no means of support, and my wife and I have just lived by the opposite. We believe in love for our kid no matter what just because we named him one thing at birth doesn’t mean he can’t change that identity.”

Thomas had placed a petition on change.org asking the school to adjust their protocol. As of Friday morning, the petition had 14,000 signatures.

“This has been a matter of purposeful discussion and careful consideration on the part of the school, and a procedural decision made that benefits Wyatt,” Thomas wrote in a message to WANE15.

“We are grateful the school took this request seriously and gave it the attention it deserves.”

Thomas and Southwest Allen County Schools were not the only ones who gave this attention.

“Before you know it, it just got out of control,” saaid Thomas. “All of the sudden our petition had 14,000 signatures as of this morning so it got picked up by the Advocate and LGBTQ nation.”

Southwest Allen County Schools has always used legal names at graduation.

The district released the following statement about the decision:

“Every organization has policies, procedures, and guidelines that have historically served them well. However, no policy, procedure, or guideline is perfect or permanent. An organization must be willing to listen and reevaluate its practices to ensure they continue to align with their broader mission, especially when the mission involves being a safe and open learning environment.”

Thomas said hie did not expect this to become what it has.

“We’re real grateful for all the support,” said Thomas. “We’ve had a alot of support from a lot of people. A lot of people supporting my son through this whole thing. It was meant to be just a question. It was something that he wasn’t…My son wasn’t interested in pushing it until it became ‘yeah I would like to be called by my name at graduation.’ so I took the steps to try to see that that could happen.”



