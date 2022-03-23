FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Smells, tastes, and sounds from around the world converged in

Homestead Highschool’s cafeteria tonight.

The “Taste of Homestead” is an event where students volunteer and choose a country to

represent. They learn the culture, and food from that country and make a dish to share.

The sixth annual Taste of Homestead returns after a year off due to Covid. Spanish teacher

and chairman of the Department of World and Classical Languages, Justin Peeper was overjoyed at

the celebration.

“We didn’t know when the year started if we were going to have it or not. And the fact that we’re here

tonight, it’s just great to see the kids back doing what they’ve done the past several years. You know

it’s one of the best parts of being a teacher is seeing your students apply all that they’ve learned in

class and outside of class.”

One such student, a junior named Yeyoon Song reinforced how important it was that the

students had the outlet to explore other cultures.

“I believe this kind of event (like Taste of Homestead) is super important, especially for

minorities or people who are a bit shy to share their culture normally at school. I believe

this kind of event creates a safer and more positive and safer school environment for us.

Song’s booth shared the culture of South Korea. Their dish, Bibimbap, gave other students the

chance to transport their taste buds to southeastern Asia.”

Peeper also expressed that other schools could benefit from such events.

“I would encourage anybody else out there from other schools to do something like this. You know,

reach out to me and I can tell you how we do it. But it really is a great event for our kids to come and

share the talents that they have.”

In total, over one hundred students volunteered between the 29 countries represented with booths