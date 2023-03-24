FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School will host its Dance Marathon for Riley Children’s Hospital on Friday. The event was inspired by the Homestead High School’s Riley Dance Marathon Club in attempt to raise money for the children’s hospital.

The Dance Marathon is open to all Homestead students and features games, dancing, and raffle prizes. The event will also include stories shared by kids who have been to Riley throughout the event.

All donations will be sent to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to fund quality support to patients.