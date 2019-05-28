Homestead press box destroyed by fire caused by lightning

Homestead High School’s baseball press box was destroyed Monday night after a fire broke out as storms rolled through the area.

Fire officials said crews were already out on a call near Homestead when a witness called 911 and said a lightning bolt had hit the press box, causing it to start on fire.

Aboite Fire Department crews responded within three minutes and extinguished the flames quickly.

Officials said the press box sustained heavy damage though, and it appeared to be a total loss.

They also confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of the fire.

Nobody was hurt, and the main high school building was not damaged during the incident.

Dozens of people from the area showed up at the school and crowded the parking lot to watch and take pictures and video. The Aboite fire chief said it was very frustrating, because the trucks and tankers were struggling to get in and out of the parking lot to bring more water supply to the scene.

The chief eventually called the Allen County Sheriff’s Department to the scene to help clear people out. Eventually everyone left, but officials remind the public to avoid active emergency scenes while crews work in the future.

Southwest Allen County Schools did not offer a direct comment to WANE 15, but a school representative provided this note that was sent to parents: