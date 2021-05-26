Homestead Latin teacher named SACS Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Homestead High School Latin teacher Megan Beckman has been named the district’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.

The SACS administrative staff announced the honor during an end-of-year meeting Wednesday.

Beckman joined SACS 8 years ago. She teaches at Homestead but also teaches Latin at Summit and Woodside middle schools, and is an eSACS teacher. She also sponsors the Latin Club.

“Ms. Beckman selflessly shares her time, energy, knowledge, and skills with both her students and colleagues, each and every day,” said Susan Summers, Homestead assistant principal. “Her work ethic is unmatched. She is always looking for new and better ways to provide her students with an outstanding experience in Latin.”

Beckman was previously named the 2021 Indiana Classical Conference K-12 Teacher of the Year, which honors excellence in teaching, service to students, and advancement in Classics in Indiana.