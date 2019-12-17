Homestead Interact students bake up aid for hurricane relief

A man stands on the rubble of his home in the Haitian Quarter, after the passage of the Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Dorian hit the northern Bahamas on Sept. 1, with sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), unleashing flooding that reached up to 25 feet (8 meters) in some areas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of Homestead High School students raised more than $700 in a fundraising bake sale.

Homestead’s Interact Club turned the October 17 and 18 Parent-Teacher Day into a fundraiser for the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief efforts to aid workers assisting Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. The student group raised a total of $768.92, according to the school.

“Hurricane relief was the first item on Interact’s agenda from the very beginning,” said Jazzmyne Swenson, club president. “Not only because of the devastating destruction Hurricane Dorian wreaked on the Bahamas, but because we wanted to show those affected that we care.”

Lyla Dean, school advisor, added, “Seeing how our students have embraced the ‘Service Above Self’ motto of the Interact Club has been such a wonderful experience. They are so passionate about making a difference in the world, and I am certain that they will all go on to do just that.”

The Interact Club students will present a check Wednesday, December 18, at the Community Room at Homestead High School.