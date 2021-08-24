Homestead High School to have eLearning Day Wednesday due to cooling unit breakdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a letter to families, Superintendent Parker Ginder announced that due to unforeseen circumstances Homestead High School will be having an eLearning Day for students grades 9-12 on Wednesday.

Ginder said that the closure is due to a cooling unit that broke down and is impacting a third of the building.

“Due to the extreme heat within the building, students will not report to school rather they will access Canvas to complete course work from home. Assignments will be posted by 9 a.m.,” the letter said.

Teachers will be available throughout the day to assist students.

Thursday will remain a scheduled Flex Day for Homestead High School students only. The letter said teachers will offer office hours between 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Ginder said students will return to the building Friday.