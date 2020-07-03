Homestead High School cancels 2020 graduation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School announced Thursday that their 2020 graduation has been cancelled.

Homestead Principal Park Ginder sent a letter to the Class of 2020 saying, “It is with great regret that I write to inform you that we are cancelling our graduation ceremonies scheduled for July 8 and July 9 of next week and will not be rescheduling.”

He thanked the community for their patience and support through the decision process.

Ginder concluded the message by saying that the Class of 2020 is a special group who rose to the challenges that faced them in a way that should make them proud and give them confidence to succeed in their future endeavors.