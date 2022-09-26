INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – High school teachers at Homestead and Bluffton are two of the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year, the Department of Education announced Monday.

Jason Beer teaches English at Homestead High School and has had a career in education for 14 years. He’s been at Homestead for seven years teaching a variety of courses and helping students cross the finish line to graduation, according to the release.

Tara Cocanower teaches world history and AP U.S. history at Bluffton High School and has been teaching for 11 years. Her students- who she refers to as “world changers”- achieved an 85% pass rate on the 2022 AP U.S. History exam, where the state average is 45%, according to the release.

“This year’s top three Teacher of the Year finalists serve as incredible examples of the hard work and dedication students benefit from in classrooms throughout Indiana every day, ” said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. “Great teachers change lives, and we are thankful that these educators are leading the way in their communities to ensure our students have the knowledge and skills needed to enjoy lifelong success.”

Beer and Cocanower are finalists along with Joshua DeBeard, a teacher at Lebanon High School. The winner is expected to be announced in October.