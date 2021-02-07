Homestead basketball star earns #1 play on SportsCenter Top 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead Spartans basketball star, Luke Goode, earned the number one play SportsCenter’s Top 10 for his game-winning buzzer beater against Hamilton S.E. on Saturday.

Early Sunday morning, a video of Goode’s shot being the top play on SportsCenter was tweeted by Derek Piper, a basketball reporter for the IlliniInquirer.

Fletcher Loyer’s steal, save and time-out call led up to the number one play. Goode’s three-point shot was made in the final second of game, giving the Spartans the 56-53 win over Hamilton S.E.

The Spartans now have a 19-0 record, which is tied for the best start in Homestead history.

On Saturday, Goode led the Spartans with 21 points, followed by Grant Simmons with 18 and Loyer added 11.