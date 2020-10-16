Homestead band set for Chicken and Dumpling sale Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It won’t be the crowded Johnny Appleseed Festival, but Homestead High School’s marching band will hold its the popular chicken and dumplings sale on Saturday – from the high school parking lot.

(Homestead Bands/Facebook)

It was July when officials canceled the Johnny Appleseed Festival, held annually the third weekend in September. The decision – forced on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, of course – threw many groups who hold fundraisers and sales at the festival into worry.

The Spartan Alliance Marching Band, which sells bowls of savory chicken and dumplings at the festival each year to earn between $60,000 and $70,000 in a weekend, found a solution: sell the meals from home.

On Saturday, the band will serve chicken and dumplings by the quart from the parking lot of the Homestead Ninth Grade Academy off Aboite Center Road. Students will prepare the soup over an open flame in a traditional kettle, as is custom, with only the scene and service changed.

The sale will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. or until the kettles run dry. Customers should enter the lot near the corner of Aboite Center Road and Homestead Road and following the dumpling drive-in lines.

Quarts are $20 each. Customers can pay with cash, debit/credit cards, or Paypal via the Paypal app.