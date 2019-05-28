Homes destroyed in EF-2 tornado in Grant County Video

National Weather Service crews spent the day surveying damage from last night's storms to determine where tornadoes may have touched down. They confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down Monday evening.

The survey crew determined that winds reached an estimated speed of 120 to 125 mph as the tornado started just southwest of Somerset and ended near Jalapa. In its path were homes and barns that were destroyed and debris was strewn about in the surrounding fields. One of the homes that received severe damage belonged to Debbie Carter who took shelter in her basement moments before the tornado struck.

She describes what it was like to go through the storm, "I have little Rosie my dog, and I just sat there thinking it just came so fast and I just kept thinking that something could fall down on top of you and it never happens and then I just sat here thinking do I just sit here, is it done. I thought there was a tree that came down onto my house. I still didn't think tornado. There was a policeman who was off duty, and they came over and called my name, so I started up the stairs and said is my house ok that's how much I didn't know, and they go...no."

After living in the home for 42 years, she says it's hard to see it like this, with so many family memories, but she has faith everything will be alright.

"It's sad because my mom was here, she was always at my house, she lived at the next house over. So yeah there are a lot of memories, my daughter was born two months after we got into the house, so we had just gotten it built before she came. I'm going to be staying with my sister right now and then just...just... waiting to see, pray about it and I know god has it because he took care of me during it, and he will take care of me after."

Family and friends have pitched in to help in the cleanup efforts. There were several areas of damage and trees down between Somerset and Jalapan in Grant County, along the path of the tornado.