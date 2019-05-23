Homeowners wake up to fire outside window

A family is safe after they escaped a fire that damaged their home early Thursday morning.

Fire crews from the Southwest Allen County Fire Department and the Air National Guard responded to 11531 Bluffton Road around 2:30 a.m. after the homeowners called 911.

Fire officials said the homeowners were in bed when they woke up and saw the flames reflecting off their bedroom window.

Everyone inside the house was able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived.

When crews got there, the outside of the home and attic were on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to those areas though, and fire officials believe the home can be salvaged.

Fire officials said the official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they suspect an electrical issue played a role.

Bluffton Road is closed between Ferguson and Winters roads while crews clean up and fire investigators continue their investigation. Avoid the area if possible.