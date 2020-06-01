Homeless receive free haircuts at Fort Wayne pizza shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s homeless were able to get a free haircut Monday.
A Fort Wayne barber offered free haircuts for those in need during an event at Big Apple Pizza along North Wells Street.
“We are always happy to support our local community,” Big Apple Pizza wrote in a promotional post on its Instagram page.
The event was hosted by Marcus Elam State Farm.
Monday from 10:30 to 1:30 to provide free haircuts to those in need! 1130 N. Wells 46808