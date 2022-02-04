HomeGoods to open Fort Wayne store this spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some two and a half years after it was first announced, HomeGoods has an opening time for its Fort Wayne store.

HomeGoods Marketing Supervisor Samantha Abbatessa told WANE 15 on Friday that the home furnishing store anticipates the location will open “this spring.” A specific date was not released.

HomeGoods will be part of the Shoppes at Glenbrook, the new development off Glenbrook Square Mall where Sears operated for five decades. Real estate investment company Seritage Growth Properties, which owns the former Sear’s parcel and outlying lots of Glenbrook Square, posted on its investors page in 2019 plans to put HomeGoods, along with a Dave & Buster’s “and additional retail,” in the new 96,000 square foot storefront. A Five Below is also planned.

Work on the development was paused at the height of the coronavirus pandemic but resumed in the fall.

Abbatessa said a “grand opening press release” would be issued closer to the opening date.