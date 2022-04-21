FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A few dozen eager shoppers braved the rain Thursday morning to be the first shoppers welcomed into Fort Wayne’s first HomeGoods location.

The much-anticipated home furnishing store in the strip development off Glenbrook Square Mall opened for business Thursday.

HomeGoods at 135 W. Coliseum Blvd. opened for business April 21, 2022.

HomeGoods employees open the first Fort Wayne store on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

It was first announced in 2019 that HomeGoods would put a store in the new Shoppes at Glenbrook development off the mall where Sears operated for five decades. Work on the development was paused, though, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s finally open, however.

HomeGoods is open daily.