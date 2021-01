FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home just south of downtown was damaged by a fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of E. Dewald Street around 6:30 a.m.

According to FWFD, the fire was located in the basement of the house. It took about 20 minutes to get under control.

No people were home when the fire broke out, however, one dog was rescued.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.