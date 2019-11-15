Home near downtown Fort Wayne damaged by fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Parkview Avenue, off Broadway near McCulloch Park, on a report of a fire. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke rising from the home, and fire was found on the first floor of the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 19 minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.