Home health care businesses struggle to find workers during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Since the start of the pandemic home health care businesses have seen an increase in demand for their services, but along with that, they have also seen a shortage of workers.

Tina Benson, owner of home health care business Home is Where the Heart Is, said they have always had trouble finding qualified, dependable workers. This is an issue that has gotten worse for them since the pandemic began and the need for home health services increased.

“Our turnover rate has been extremely high and has really affected our clients and our employees to where it’s making us come out of our office to go in the field,” said Benson.

Home is Where the Heart Is requires a Certified Nursing Assistant or Home Health Aide license for employment, and they are looking to make as many hires as they can. Benson said that they do not mind sending administrative staff to cover their clients because their care is the priority but it has slowed down their administrative process.

Cliffton Wallace is quadriplegic from injuries sustained in a car crash in 2016. While he said he has slowly gained back some use of his arms and legs and his prognosis for recovery is good, he currently relies on home health care professionals for everyday living. He uses multiple services for that and said during the pandemic he has occasionally run into time blocks where he has to find someone else to help him or wait for the next worker’s shift to start.

“In the morning I will need to have someone come clean me up and get me ready with my clothes and all that,” said Wallace. “That individual may have a life issue that she needs to deal with or he needs to deal with that they’d have to call off. More often than not, there’s not anyone to step in the gap to come help provide services that are needed.”

Wallace said it takes a special person to be a home health care worker but he’s concerned about how this shortage can affect the quality of life for people in the future.

“You’re taking care of the most personal needs of an individual,” said Wallace. “Not everybody’s cut out for the job and there needs to be some mechanism in place to where we draw more people to the industry because, with an aging population, the need is only going to grow.”