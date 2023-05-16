FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show is arguably one of the biggest annual attractions in Fort Wayne and every year organizers choose a local organization to donate to as a way of giving back to the community.

On Tuesday a $25,000 check was presented to Community Harvest Food Bank before their Farm Wagon Distribution event.

The check was presented by Becky Williamson, 3rd generation owner of Fort Wayne Shows Inc, to Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest President and CEO. The Farm Wagon distribution is an event where those in need of nutritional support can drive through and receive boxes of food meant to support one household. After the check presentation, Becky, Gnorm (the

Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show Mascot) and other Fort Wayne Shows staff assisted other volunteers in the food distribution to those in need.

“The Fort Wayne community has supported our small business over the last 50 years, and it is my honor to support such a wonderful organization that gives so much to the community,” said Becky Willliamson, “I am humbled to be just a small part of that!”

Community Harvest Food Bank was selected as the charitable partner for the recent 50th Anniversary Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show that took place March 2-5, 2023. Community Harvest Food Bank received prime exhibit space in the show and a portion of proceeds from the event contributed to the upcoming donation.