Home & Garden Show changes dates for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Home & Garden show has announced that it will shift its dates for the 2021 show in an effort to put itself in a better overall position for the health & safety of its patrons, exhibitors and staff.

The show was originally scheduled for Feb. 25-28. Now, it will shift back 7 weeks to its new dates for 2021: April 15 through April 18.

Show management said it has sought the wisdom of Allen County Health Department officials as well as leadership from the show’s venue, the War Memorial Coliseum. After multiple discussions

regarding the current COVID data for Allen County and surrounding areas, it was determined that alternate dates would likely be needed in order for the show to proceed, even with the show’s comprehensive health & safety plans in place.

“We, and our exhibitors, want the show to happen, but safely. “The health & safety of our attendees, exhibitors and staff is of upmost importance. Our hope is that the 2nd wave will be flattened out by April and we’ll be able to help hundreds of local business get back to a sense of normalcy soon!” said Home & Garden Show third generation owner, Becky Williamson.