Fire crews work to put out a house fire at 10428 Muldoon Road on Friday, April 12, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fire officials have confirmed that a man and a dog perished in a house fire south of Fort Wayne just after midnight early Friday.

Multiple fire departments were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning to a home at 10428 Muldoon Road, off Ferguson Road just east of Fort Wayne International Airport. Crews from Southwest Allen County Fire Department, Poe Fire Department, and Air National Guard all responded.

When they arrived, they found a home at the end of a long driveway fully engulfed in flames, with fire coming from the windows and roof. The home collapsed shortly after crews got on scene, officials said.

Firefighters sprayed the blaze from the ground using hoses. Water had to be supplied by tanker trucks because of the home's location.

It took about a half hour to get the fire under control.

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, fire officials said one person was still unaccounted for. Just before 11 a.m., Poe Fire Chief Paul VanBank told WANE 15 that a man had died in the fire. A dog was also killed.

A woman was able to escape, WANE 15 learned.

A smoke detector alerted the residents to the fire, VanBank said.

An excavator was brought in to help firefighters sort through the debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.