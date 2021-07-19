Home badly damaged after fire on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home on Fort Wayne’s south side was badly damaged early Monday morning.

Crews were called out just after 4:15 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of West Oakdale Drive, right off of Bluffton Road, on a report of a structure fire.

Five people, two adults and three children, along with their pets, were able evacuate the house before firefighters arrived. Crews extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes.

The house sustained moderate fire and water damage, along with heavy smoke damage, according to a release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.