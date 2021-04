FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday the 48th annual Fort Wayne Home and Garden show kicks off starting at 11 a.m. and running until 9 p.m. Tickets are still on sale both online and in the box office.

Tickets start at $12 for adults, parking is $6. Show bucks will be given away throughout the shows

Plenty of vendors are at the show that appeal to a variety of ages, some interactive like Indiana WILD.